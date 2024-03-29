Online betting thriving as legality remains grey

Kala Balasubramanian, a psychotherapist, has been dealing with a few cases of gambling addiction. She says, “When the player wins money, the brain generates dopamine. But when the person starts seeking the dopamine high, the impact of the small wins reduces, so they are forced to bet more and larger amounts of money to achieve the same high.” This leads to problem behaviour, which she defines as behaviour that disrupts the person’s relationships, finances and daily life. She highlights the fact that it is not unusual for gambling addiction to lead to other issues such as anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and even suicide.