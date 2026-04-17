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Only 2% opt for self-enumeration in Bengaluru census house listing

The Centre did not extend the deadline beyond April 15, despite expectations of more time for self-enumeration.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:52 IST
BengaluruCensus

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