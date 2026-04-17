Only 2% opt for self-enumeration in Bengaluru census house listing

<p>Bengaluru: Only 2 per cent of people in Bengaluru opted for self-enumeration for house listing under Census 2027, officials said.</p>.<p>The response was poor despite publicity and outreach, they added.</p>.<p>"We provided a lot of publicity and advertisements so that people enumerate themselves. However, the response has been disappointing,” said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The Centre did not extend the deadline beyond April 15, despite expectations of more time for self-enumeration.</p>.Bengaluru corporations gear up for Census work; urge citizens to self-enumerate.<p>Field work for house listing began on Thursday with 23,000 enumerators and 2,500 supervisors on duty. Each enumerator is expected to cover 200 houses. Around 8,000 government staff have been exempted from census duty due to disability, age and other personal criteria, Moudgil said.</p>.<p>He urged citizens to cooperate, noting the process will take five to eight minutes, if questions are answered promptly.</p>.<p>"Participation in the census is a statutory responsibility under the Census Act, 1948, and legal action will be taken against those who fail to provide information,” he said.</p>.<p>If no one is present during the visit, enumerators will paste a sticker with a contact mobile number. Citizens can call the charge officer or enumerator to schedule a revisit.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Morning, evening visits </span></p>.<p>Enumerators will conduct special drives from 6 pm to 9 pm and 6 am to 10 am from next week to cover residents unavailable during the day.</p>.<p>Officials said the move aims to ensure no citizen is left out of the process.</p>