Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Open Day 2026 at IISc Bengaluru: Where complexities of science didn’t give one a complex

From schoolchildren to research enthusiasts, crowds thronged laboratories and exhibition spaces eager to learn more about everything.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 01:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 01:54 IST
BengaluruIISc Bengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us