Open Day 2026 at IISc Bengaluru: Where complexities of science didn’t give one a complex

<p>Bengaluru: The Open Day 2026 at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Saturday drew thousands of curious visitors from across the state, transforming the usually quiet campus into a bustling hub for understanding science. </p>.<p>Among the highlights were the engaging presentations by the Centre for Brain Research and Department of Electronics Engineers, which captivated the audience with insights into the frontiers of neuroscience and technology. </p>.<p>From schoolchildren to research enthusiasts, crowds thronged laboratories and exhibition spaces eager to learn more about everything. </p>.<p>The Centre for Brain Research showcased the model of the human brain and the presenters explained each part of the brain, its functioning and how it helps in the formation of memory. The models of brains cut into two halves helped students understand it better. </p>.Crowds throng open day at Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru.<p>Another interesting presentation by the same department was the breaking down of food. The process was explained using the model of a train and each stage of the process as a station, helping children grasp the concept better. </p>.<p>Hari Gopalan Rao, one of the visitors, told DH, "My kids are really excited to be here. The presentation of the process of breaking down food was really interesting. Now, they can understand the importance of nutritious food as they can recall easily what the presenters explained.” </p>.<p>Joshith Rao, a 10-year-old, said, "I really liked the human brain and I am very excited to learn more about it". </p>.<p>The Open Day also had a dedicated kids' zone, which included quiz competitions and a few games related to science. </p>.<p>Sarith Rathadiya, an engineer, said, “The idea of Open Day is amazing, not every day do we get an opportunity to walk in and explore IISc. Immersive games and quizzes for kids are a great way to interest them in science". </p>.<p>Sumanth Avadooth, another engineer, said, "Complex concepts such as gene mutations are explained in such a way that a even five-year-old can understand".</p>.<p>The department of sustainable technologies had a presentation about the use of wastewater and its filtration, which raised a lot of curiosity among visitors. </p>