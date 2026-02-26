<p>City-based Raman Research Institute (RRI) will host its Open Day 2026 on Saturday, marking National Science Day in celebration of the 98th anniversary of its founder Sir CV Raman’s Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the Raman Effect. </p>.<p>The event will be held in two sessions — 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm — at RRI, CV Raman Avenue, Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The Open Day aims to inspire scientific curiosity among students and the public through live science demonstrations, documentary screenings, tours of the Raman Museum and Archival Gallery, and interactive sessions with RRI researchers and engineers. Over 1,000 students from schools across Bengaluru have confirmed participation, RRI said in a statement. </p>.Crowds throng open day at Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru.<p>The day-long celebration will showcase RRI's ongoing cutting-edge research through specialised scientific display stalls. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact directly with research scholars and engineers, participating in hands-on experiments designed to ignite curiosity. </p>.<p>The festivities also include exciting competitions such as science quizzes, photography contests, and creative costume displays, RRI added. </p>