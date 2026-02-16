<p>Bengaluru: Children aged under five are increasingly being diagnosed with myopia, city ophthalmologists say, attributing it to high screen use and reduced outdoor activity.</p>.<p>Doctors say the Covid-19 pandemic shifted students’ attention entirely to screens, and the trend continues.</p>.<p>Dr Bhanumathi M, head of paediatric ophthalmology at a private healthcare organisation, said: "The cases of myopia have increased significantly. We are seeing these cases in children as young as two. High screen time and complete indoor isolation have contributed to the rise. School activities that were once noted in diaries are now recorded on apps, forcing children to depend on screens."</p>.<p>Doctors also report more cases of digital eye strain, dryness, headaches, and occasional squinting or eye misalignment. Rising levels of pollution and dust in major cities are causing chronic allergic conjunctivitis, they added.</p>.<p>Explaining the cause, Dr Savitha Arun, director and medical superintendent at a private eye hospital, said: "Myopia happens when the eyeball becomes longer than normal, causing distant objects to appear blurred. In a growing child, the eye is still developing, so prolonged screen use without breaks and outdoor exposure may accelerate this elongation."</p>.<p>Early prevention can reverse damage, but once axial elongation begins, the change is permanent, explains Dr Bhabha Reddy, Consultant (Ophthalmology).</p>.<p>"When axial elongation begins, this new type of refractive error is permanent unless tackled with active control. Remedies such as outdoor activities, low-dose atropine therapy, and various lens options can curb progression, but there is limited capacity to reverse axial elongation. Early detection and management can prevent significant changes."</p>.<p>Dr Bhanumathi added that according to predictions in ophthalmology, by 2050, half of the population will be myopic, if the dependency on screens continues. "There should be some policy by the government to reduce screen time. Australia has banned social media for children. Something of that sort must be done for younger children here, too,” she added.</p>