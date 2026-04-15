Oracle layoffs trigger distress among techies

<p>The massive global layoffs at Oracle, including 12,000 job cuts in India, have sparked distress among tech workers across the industry. Since the March 31 development, some mental wellness platforms in Bengaluru have reported a spike in career-related calls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A large majority of those reaching out are still employed but are anxious that they might be next to be let go. A smaller group includes those who lost their jobs at Oracle and are experiencing sleeplessness, breakdowns and low self-esteem. According to Dr Ali Khwaja of Banjara Academy, such professionals begin seeking help after about a month, as they are initially too numb to process the sudden change. He says the shock is greater in job losses than in exam results because layoffs are unexpected; what seems like a normal workday can suddenly be the last. Reportedly, employees received an email early in the morning notifying them of their immediate termination.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Around 25 working professionals, mostly over 30 or in senior roles, have reached out to Dr Khwaja’s centre since the recent layoffs. Of these, one or two were directly affected but are not yet considering “serious counselling”.</p>.'Strange transition to wake up to': Oracle Bengaluru manager on being laid off after 16-year stint.<p class="bodytext">Compared to their previous weekly average, YourDOST saw a 150-200% rise in job loss-related conversations after the layoff announcement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, nearly 20 people recently laid off by the American MNC have turned to PeakMind, says its founder Neeraj Kumar. They came through referrals from clients of an executive search firm he runs, as well as his personal network. In addition, around 25 professionals from other tech companies have also approached him. Overall, more men than women are seeking help, and most are from mid- to senior-level positions.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Why me?’</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumar says the affected individuals are asking why it happened to them and why they didn’t see it coming. “One Oracle employee broke down in tears. He is the sole breadwinner, with children in school and financial commitments. Despite 15-20 years of experience, he is unsure about (securing) his future,” he says. Dr Khwaja says the crisis has also brought existing family issues to the fore, with some quarrelling over their partner not switching jobs on their advice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The team at YourDOST says those laid off report a loss of identity and confidence, sleep problems, poor concentration, a sense of losing control, social withdrawal, and stigma around job loss. Those who remain employed report survivor’s guilt, heavier workloads, performance pressure, and anxiety about future layoffs. “This shows mental health support cannot be reactive. It needs to be consistently available, especially when people are trying to make sense of what’s happening around them,” says cofounder and CEO Richa Singh.</p>