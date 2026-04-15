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Oracle layoffs trigger distress among techies

Overall, more men than women are seeking help, and most are from mid- to senior-level positions.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:43 IST
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