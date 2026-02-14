<p>Bengaluru: City doctors have reported a 20% rise in oral contraceptive pill use among women in their late teens and early 20s.</p>.<p>While some doctors point to rising awareness through sex education, others say peer pressure is influencing the choice.</p>.<p>Besides preventing unwanted pregnancies, combination contraceptive pills are also used to treat heavy bleeding, endometriosis and acne.</p>.<p>In a recent incident, a 19-year-old girl in Bengaluru consumed combination contraceptive pills to delay her menstrual cycle without consulting a doctor, which led to blood clots and her death.</p>.<p>Doctors said the use of contraceptive pills without medical consultation, based on information from the internet or peers, has become worrisome.</p>.<p>Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), said: "Self-medication of many drugs is common in the country, including oral contraceptive pills, especially when one has previously taken the drug or received advice from friends, pharmacists or the internet. Research has shown high rates of self-medication behaviour among the Indian urban and student population."</p>.<p>Over-the-counter and unprescribed medication has also led to serious health emergencies.</p>.<p>Dr Sowmya KN, Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), said: "While some risks are minor such as headache and weight gain, serious cases can include formation of blood clots, heavy bleeding and other complications."</p>.<p>Doctors also note that emergency contraceptive pills, meant strictly for emergencies, are being used repeatedly.</p>.<p>"Many young women are using emergency contraceptive pills repeatedly instead of regular contraception due to misconceptions that it is safe for regular use. They are meant only for occasional use after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure," said Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Senior Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology).</p>.<p>Doctors said the shift towards self-medication also reflects how pre-marital sex and menstruation remain taboo.</p>.<p>Dr Deepthi said: "Stigma and privacy are strong factors. Cultural taboos around pre-marital sex, fear of judgment from service providers, and stigma within families push young people towards anonymous sources, increasing the risk of misuse and lack of safety checks."</p>