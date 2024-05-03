Orchestra of 100 snake charmers on stage on May 4

The event aims to create awareness about the plight of the snake charmer community in the country. “Bahar Dutt, who runs the Jeevika Foundation in Delhi and works with the community, approached me with the idea of involving them in theatre. There are a lot of misconceptions about the community. Plus, their livelihood has been greatly affected since the ban on the use of snakes in performances. The objective was to help them find alternate careers,” he tells Metrolife.