Organic choice: Farmers, officials unite for real flower power  

Bengaluru: Flower growers from Karnataka converged at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden to distribute nearly two lakh organic flowers to visitors on Sunday.
Organised collaboratively by the Department of Horticulture, International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB), GFCI, Agri Plast, and sellers, the campaign aimed to shed light on the negative impact of synthetic flowers on both the livelihoods of flower growers and the environment.
Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, while addressing the gathering, urged visitors to support farmers by choosing organically grown flowers.
Noting that Karnataka is among the country’s largest producers of flowers that are exported in large quantities, Shalini vowed to escalate concerns about synthetic flowers impacting farmers' profits to higher authorities and get favourable decisions.
TM Aravind, president (South India Division) of the Flower Growers' Association, explained how Karnataka's diverse flowers, cultivated across thousands of hectares, contribute to direct and indirect employment for lakhs of people.
"Several types of flowers, including roses, orchids, and anthuriums, are grown in homes and roof gardens, which has provided direct or indirect employment to nearly 11 lakh people,” he said, adding how synthetic flowers are ruining people’s livelihood.
“Nearly 52 lakh people depend on the income generated from 40 types of flowers, including marigold, jasmine, and kanakambaram, grown on 2.8 lakh hectares in the state,” he further said.
The ‘Say No to Synthetic Flowers’ event was organised at Lalbagh on Sunday.
