ORR firms discuss monsoon preparedness with civic officials 

Bengaluru: Following the onset of the monsoon, which is expected to worsen traffic on the city’s tech corridor, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) met with civic authorities on Friday to assess various projects.

Top officials from the BBMP, BWSSB, and Namma Metro attended the meeting. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao were among those present.

The works reviewed included the ongoing metro construction between Central Silk Board and KR Puram, development of service roads and footpaths along the ORR, maintenance of 22 major roads connecting the ring road, surface repairs of flyovers, and the construction of an underpass at Panathur.