<p>Bengaluru: After a prolonged delay, asphalting work has begun on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road at Doddanekundi, bringing relief to commuters along the busy tech corridor.</p>.<p>The development comes as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed a separate makeover of the ORR stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 307 crore.</p>.<p>The project traces back to September 2022, when heavy rains across Bengaluru exposed the poor condition of several ORR stretches. Inspections at the time highlighted the need to asphalt the entire ORR, prompting a budget proposal from the Mahadevapura Zone to the civic authorities.</p>.<p>The first phase of funding covered the Marathahalli–Iblur stretch, where work is now nearing completion, including asphalting of service roads on both sides. With the release of the next tranche of funds, work has now commenced at Doddanekundi.</p>.<p>Officials said desilting of roadside drains and resetting of kerbstones and footpath pavers are underway. Brushed concrete footpaths will be constructed in select stretches, while asphalting has already started on the Doddanekundi service road and the middle lane beneath the flyover.</p>