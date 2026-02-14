<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) opened submissions for its 2026 edition earlier this month. The Oscar Academy qualifying festival will be held between August 6 and 16. </p><p>Competition categories include International, Indian, Karnataka, Animation and theme based categories like Let's Include (stories about disability) and Queer Qorner. </p>.'Tu Yaa Main' Premiere: A night of family, friends and glamour.<p>The festival this year has included two new categories — AI Film and Screen Dance (storytelling through dance). According to the rules of the AI Film category, the film must be based on an original script and made using AI generated shots. </p><p>Entries for the Karnataka competition section will be free until the end of this month. Submissions for all categories close on April 30. </p><p>BISFF is the only Academy Award qualifying festival for live-action short films in India.</p><p>Details on filmfreeway.com/bisffblr</p>