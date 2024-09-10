Oscillation trials begin for metro's Yellow Line

Bengaluru: In a significant milestone for the Yellow Line, oscillation and Emergency Braking System (EBS) trials began on Monday, igniting hopes that the much-delayed metro corridor could open by December.

The trials on the 19.15-km, RV Road-Bommasandra line are being conducted by officials from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, and will take 12 to 15 days, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

In India, newly designed metro rolling stock (trainsets) are required to meet certain criteria before they can be introduced into commercial service. The oscillation trials help determine whether a train is safe to run at the desired speed and whether it provides passenger comfort.