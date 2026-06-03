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Outer Ring Road Companies Association faults poor drain upkeep as floods swamp Bengaluru's IT corridor  

The heavy rain led to extensive waterlogging and severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours across the technology corridor.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 19:31 IST
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Waterlogging at the Devarabeesanahalli upper ramp is causing congestion on the Kadubeesanahalli–Bellandur stretch on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO
Waterlogging at the Devarabeesanahalli upper ramp is causing congestion on the Kadubeesanahalli–Bellandur stretch on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO
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Published 03 June 2026, 19:31 IST
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