Outer Ring Road Companies Association faults poor drain upkeep as floods swamp Bengaluru's IT corridor  

<p>Bengaluru: The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has blamed poor maintenance of the city's stormwater drainage network and roadside drains for the flooding that crippled key stretches of the IT corridor on Tuesday evening following heavy rain.</p>.<p>In a statement issued after large parts of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), including Panathur, Balagere and Varthur were inundated, the association said blocked shoulder drains, poorly maintained stormwater drains, and bottlenecks in the drainage network were among the main reasons for recurring flooding.</p>.<p>The association shared the statement on X, formerly Twitter.</p>.<p>The heavy rain led to extensive waterlogging and severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours across the technology corridor.</p>.Heavy rain leaves Outer Ring Road flooded.<p>ORRCA said stormwater drains at several locations remain clogged with plastic waste, silt, sand and construction debris, reducing their carrying capacity during intense rainfall.</p>.<p>The association also pointed to encroachments on drains and rajakaluves, along with disruptions caused by infrastructure and metro works, as factors contributing to the flooding.</p>.<p>Calling for urgent measures ahead of the peak monsoon season, ORRCA urged the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to undertake corridor-wide stormwater drain desilting and cleaning, remove encroachments along rajakaluves, restore original drain widths, and assess drainage capacity at vulnerable locations.</p>.<p>The association also recommended upgrading bottleneck culverts and introducing a real-time flood monitoring and rapid response system for critical junctions along the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>It maintained that long-term flood mitigation in the technology corridor would require integrated stormwater infrastructure planning rather than road improvements alone.</p>.<p>In a separate post, Whitefield Rising questioned how funds are being spent in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>"This is not a money issue. There is thousands of crores. And its been spent. But where has the money gone?" the post read, drawing attention to the gap between ground realities and a slew of announcements for the technology corridor.</p>