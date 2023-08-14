Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Outpouring of love for green crusader Vijay Thiruvady

People who had previously not known each other were brought together by their association with Thiruvady.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 01:38 IST

Follow Us

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Woodlands Hotel on Sunday in memory of Vijay Thiruvady, the green crusader and tree storyteller, who passed away on August 1. 

People who had previously not known each other were brought together by their association with Thiruvady and their love for the city and its green heritage, said Arun Pai, founder, BangaloreWALKS. 

“It was like an outpouring of love came from across Bengaluru, from people who knew him and met him on his walks. It was heartwarming,” he said, adding that the discussion that emerged during the memorial also focused on how to carry Thiruvady’s legacy forward. 

Prateeti Ballal, who organised lectures by Thiruvady, noted that the nine speakers at the memorial, including former BEL chairman and MD Captain S Prabhala, urban historian Maya Jayapal, and Dr Saraswathy Ganapathy, shared their fond memories with the tree lover. 

“Some of my happiest times in the city were on walks with him in Lalbagh because he had a wonderful gift for friendship. He left an indelible impression on people,” she said. She explained how his death was a great loss to the city. “He had infinite patience for queries on trees and always gave everyone well-researched and thorough answers,” she remarked. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 01:38 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT