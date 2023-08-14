Outpouring of love for green crusader Vijay Thiruvady

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Woodlands Hotel on Sunday in memory of Vijay Thiruvady, the green crusader and tree storyteller, who passed away on August 1.
People who had previously not known each other were brought together by their association with Thiruvady and their love for the city and its green heritage, said Arun Pai, founder, BangaloreWALKS.
“It was like an outpouring of love came from across Bengaluru, from people who knew him and met him on his walks. It was heartwarming,” he said, adding that the discussion that emerged during the memorial also focused on how to carry Thiruvady’s legacy forward.
Prateeti Ballal, who organised lectures by Thiruvady, noted that the nine speakers at the memorial, including former BEL chairman and MD Captain S Prabhala, urban historian Maya Jayapal, and Dr Saraswathy Ganapathy, shared their fond memories with the tree lover.
“Some of my happiest times in the city were on walks with him in Lalbagh because he had a wonderful gift for friendship. He left an indelible impression on people,” she said. She explained how his death was a great loss to the city. “He had infinite patience for queries on trees and always gave everyone well-researched and thorough answers,” she remarked.