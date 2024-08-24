Over 100 kids test their acting skills at DHiE drama workshop

The second session of the in-house Dramatic Arts Workshop, for the schools subscribed to Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE), was conducted by Pranav Vishwanathan on Friday. The workshop, divided into two sessions - for juniors and seniors, had more than 100 participants.
In the bustling chaos of the theatre workshop, the room was a hive of activity, filled with the sound of children expressing themselves through different characters. As they learned the three essential instruments of acting – body, imagination, and empathy – their confidence grew, and their creativity blossomed.
The juniors said they did not want the session to end. “It was so good that we did not know how time passed,” a student said. Their imagination came alive as the kids created their own non-human characters, gave them names, and unique personalities.
The senior participants delved further into script reading and dialogue delivery. They enjoyed looking at the dialogues from different perspectives and empathising with each character.
Harsha, a theatre teacher at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Thanisandra, said he always encourages his students to attend workshops.
“The students came out of the session with utmost enthusiasm and energy. They need such sessions once in a while.” He added that such workshops are significant in promoting performing arts among students. “We can only preserve this art if we are successful in developing interest in today’s generation,” he said.
