Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Over 120 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru

Those detained include 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children. Police said they had constructed temporary sheds and were living there without valid documents.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 02:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 02:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us