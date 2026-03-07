Over 120 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a special drive, the city police on Friday detained 124 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in makeshift sheds within the limits of the Kadugodi and Varthur police stations.</p>.<p>Four teams from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted the operation following directions from Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh to identify foreign nationals staying illegally in and around the city.</p>.<p>Those detained include 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children. Police said they had constructed temporary sheds and were living there without valid documents.</p>.<p>All of them are currently being questioned, and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further action, including possible deportation.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that during the special drive conducted over the past few days, around 200 foreign nationals staying illegally in the city have been taken into custody. The drive will continue as police initiate further legal action.</p>