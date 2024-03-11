Over 12K people take part in police golden jubilee run in Bengaluru

Over 12,000 people from across Bengaluru took part in the Karnataka State Police Golden Jubilee Run on Sunday.
Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised the police to raise awareness about cyber crimes. He also mentioned that the Karnataka State Police would organise the Police Marathon every year on the second Sunday of March.
Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted that the run endorses the mottos of ‘Fitness for all’, ‘Drug-free Karnataka’ and ‘Green Bengaluru’.
Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director, State Bank of India, congratulated the Karnataka State Police on their 50th milestone.
The Karnataka State Police band and the police-mounted coy horses were the special attractions of the golden jubilee run, which took place in 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre categories.
Puneeth Yadav and Poonam Sonune took home the ‘DGP Karnataka Cup’ with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each for being the fastest runner in the male and female 10-kilometre categories, respectively.
The oldest participants were 94-year-old Dattatreya and 74-year-old Mariamma Thomas.
