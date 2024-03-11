JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Over 12K people take part in police golden jubilee run in Bengaluru

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised the police to raise awareness about cyber crimes.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 23:47 IST

Follow Us

Over 12,000 people from across Bengaluru took part in the Karnataka State Police Golden Jubilee Run on Sunday.  

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised the police to raise awareness about cyber crimes. He also mentioned that the Karnataka State Police would organise the Police Marathon every year on the second Sunday of March. 

Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted that the run endorses the mottos of ‘Fitness for all’, ‘Drug-free Karnataka’ and ‘Green Bengaluru’.

Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director, State Bank of India, congratulated the Karnataka State Police on their 50th milestone. 

The Karnataka State Police band and the police-mounted coy horses were the special attractions of the golden jubilee run, which took place in 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre categories. 

Puneeth Yadav and Poonam Sonune took home the ‘DGP Karnataka Cup’ with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each for being the fastest runner in the male and female 10-kilometre categories, respectively. 

The oldest participants were 94-year-old Dattatreya and 74-year-old Mariamma Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 March 2024, 23:47 IST)
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT