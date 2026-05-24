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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 2,700 people attend second open house to avail khata-related services 

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched the ‘My e-khata My Right’ campaign, terming it the state government’s sixth guarantee, Bhumi (Land) Guarantee.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruGBA

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