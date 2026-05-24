Bengaluru: Over 2,700 people attend second open house to avail khata-related services 

<p>Bengaluru: Close to 2,700 citizens visited open house centres across the city on Saturday to avail various khata-related services.</p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is conducting open house meetings every Saturday across the five city corporations to make it easy for citizens to get e-khata, apply for B to A khata conversion, and apply for corrections or mutation.</p>.GBA to open new centres for e-khata services across 52 locations.<p>Last week, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched the ‘My e-khata My Right’ campaign, terming it the state government’s sixth guarantee, Bhumi (Land) Guarantee.</p>.<p>On Saturday, 809 e-khata applications were received and 304 applications for conversion of B to A khata were received. A total of 1,972 applications were received across various categories on Saturday, and 1,164 applications were processed. However, this included many applications that were submitted last week as well.</p>.<p>Residents who had applied for khata services last week revisited the centres this week as well. While a few of their applications were processed, a few of them were asked to come back next week. These were mostly applications that needed additional scrutiny owing to the lack of a few documents, officials said.</p>