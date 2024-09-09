Home
Over 2 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in city, says BBMP

Of the 2,17,006 Ganesha idols immersed in permanent and temporary temple ponds during the day, the most (84,149) were reported in the BBMP's South Zone
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 19:55 IST

Bengaluru: Over two lakh Ganesha idols were immersed in various waterbodies located in the city on Saturday, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

Of the 2,17,006 Ganesha idols immersed in permanent and temporary temple ponds during the day, the most (84,149) were reported in the BBMP's South Zone. 

West Zone (52,429), East (40,791), Yelahanka (14,094), RR Nagar (12,680), Mahadevapura (7,229), Bommanahalli (3,915) and Dasarahalli (1,719) reported the rest, the BBMP said. 

Published 08 September 2024, 19:55 IST
