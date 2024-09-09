Over 2 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in city, says BBMP

Bengaluru: Over two lakh Ganesha idols were immersed in various waterbodies located in the city on Saturday, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Of the 2,17,006 Ganesha idols immersed in permanent and temporary temple ponds during the day, the most (84,149) were reported in the BBMP's South Zone.