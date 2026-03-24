Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Over 300 kg ganja, among other narcotics, seized in major drug bust in Bengaluru

Officers from the CCB anti-narcotics wing received intelligence that ganja was being transported near Nayandahalli signal on Mysuru Road.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeDrugsdrug bust

Follow us on :

Follow Us