<p>Bengaluru: Continuing their efforts, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police has recovered 343 kg of ganja along with other prohibited narcotic substances. </p><p>The investigators arrested a key suspect, Ravikumar, 27, from Doddabidarakallu. From him, the police recovered 332 kg of ganja, the largest bust in recent times, along with a Tata Ace vehicle, one mobile phone, all worth Rs 3.57 crore. </p><p>Officers from the CCB anti-narcotics wing received intelligence that ganja was being transported near Nayandahalli signal on Mysuru Road, and that prohibited drugs MDMA and ganja were being kept and sold in a lodge in RK Puram, separately. </p>.Indian drug market floods with cheaper versions of Novo's Ozempic, Wegovy.<p>“Based on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the police stations, raids were conducted at the places mentioned by the informants, and a total of suspects, including one person from another state, were taken into custody on various dates,” the police said in a statement.</p><p>“Upon interrogating suspects, they confessed that with the intention of earning more money, they purchased the prohibited drugs MDMA and Ganja at a low price from an unknown person of foreign origin, and from unknown individuals within the state, and were selling them to the public and college students,” the police added. </p><p>Apart from the large quantity of ganja recovered from a single individual, the police also recovered 3.912 grams of MDMA and 11,170 kg of ganja separately. The estimated market value of the total seized narcotics was Rs 11.04 crore, the police said. </p><p>The five suspects were remanded in judicial custody while the investigation was underway to trace the origins of the narcotics and their suppliers, who were yet to be identified. Further probe is on, the police said.</p>