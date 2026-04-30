<p>Bengaluru: City corporation officials sprang into action on Thursday after heavy rains on Wednesday brought parts of the city to a standstill.</p>.<p>At least 50 teams were deployed on the ground to clear uprooted trees and desilt drains. Of these, 30 teams were assigned exclusively to remove fallen trees and branches brought down by heavy rain and strong winds.</p>.<p>Water accumulation at KR Circle, Madiwala, Sankey Road, Jayadeva, Mysuru Road, Shankar Nag bus stop, Tannery Road, and Nayandahalli underpass was cleared using pump sets.</p>.<p>While many residents criticised the lack of pre-monsoon preparedness, senior GBA officials said the situation was triggered by unusually intense rainfall in a short span.</p>.Corporation chiefs visit rain-hit areas across Bengaluru.<p>"We were prepared. However, such heavy rain in just 3–4 hours was unexpected and caused problems,” a senior GBA official said.</p>.<p>Officials also said strong winds uprooted healthy trees and branches. “Fallen leaves clogged drains, leading to waterlogging. Once cleared, water receded quickly,” an GBA official said.</p>.<p><strong>Flood management</strong></p>.<p>Desilting and rejuvenation of primary and secondary stormwater drains to be taken up on a war footing.</p>.<p>173 km of new stormwater drain retaining walls and 83 km of upgradation works under World Bank assistance in progress.</p>.<p>Culverts to be built at 31 critical locations under NDMF funding.</p>.<p>Sluice gates to be installed at 127 locations to regulate lake water levels.</p>.<p>Additional side drains and cross-drainage works to be developed.</p>.<p>Grated inlets and silt traps to be installed at key points.</p>.<p>Strict enforcement of pre-monsoon desilting schedules.</p>.<p>Dedicated teams deployed in high-vulnerability areas.</p>