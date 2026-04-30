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Over 50 teams deployed to tackle rain damage in Bengaluru

Water accumulation at KR Circle, Madiwala, Sankey Road, Jayadeva, Mysuru Road, Shankar Nag bus stop, Tannery Road, and Nayandahalli underpass was cleared using pump sets.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:14 IST
Bengaluru newsrain

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