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Over 60 fall ill after consuming temple 'prasad' in Bengaluru Rural

According to officials, about 400 people had consumed the Prasad on Saturday and many of them started complaining of stomach pain, vomiting sensation and diarrhoea like symptoms.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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