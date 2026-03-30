<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a week-long special drive across the city, booking motorists for drunk driving and speeding.</p>.<p>The drive, held from March 23 to 29, involved personnel from all 53 traffic police stations. Officers checked 42,642 vehicles at multiple checkpoints.</p>.BTP imposes 3-day Marathahalli Bridge traffic ban for Metro work.<p>The crackdown, aimed at curbing reckless driving during late hours, resulted in 616 cases of drunk driving. Data released by the BTP on Monday showed the drive covered the entire city to deter repeat offenders and ensure road safety.</p>.<p>"The primary objective of this special drive is to reduce road fatalities and ensure that the city’s streets are safe for everyone. Drunk driving and speeding are two of the biggest contributors to accidents in Bengaluru," a senior traffic police officer said.</p>.<p>In addition to alcohol checks, police deployed interceptors and speed-sensing cameras to catch those exceeding speed limits. A total of 279 cases were booked for speeding.</p>.<p>Police collected a total fine of Rs 2,80,000 from speed-limit violators. They said such surprise checks would continue in the coming weeks, particularly on accident-prone and high-speed stretches.</p>.<p>The BTP has urged citizens to follow traffic rules and refrain from driving under the influence, noting that the heightened vigil is part of a strategy to bring down the city’s accident rate.</p>