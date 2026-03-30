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Over 600 booked for drunk driving as BTP cracks down on violators

The drive, held from March 23 to 29, involved personnel from all 53 traffic police stations. Officers checked 42,642 vehicles at multiple checkpoints.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:45 IST
India NewsBengalurudrunk drivingBTP

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