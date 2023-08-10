Owner locks up dog in parked car, wanders inside airport

A pet dog was rescued from a locked car parked at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) while the owner was found loitering inside the airport.
The incident unfolded on Monday on lane 3 of Terminal 1.
Police said 41-year-old Vikram Ramdas Lingeshwara drove his black Fiat to the airport and parked on the wrong side of the lane at 3.52 pm.
At 5 pm, the landside security noticed the car and announced multiple times to move it but no one responded. The security officers grew suspicious and informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).
Around 5.15, both squads arrived only to find a Great Dane lying unconscious in the back seat of the car.
The CISF team broke the car's window and rescued the dog. The canine was sent for medical attention and handed over to an animal rescue NGO.
CCTV footage showed Lingeshwara parking his car and entering the terminal through Gate 5B. He was found inside the terminal with a ticket in his hand. Police tried questioning him but he didn’t cooperate. They detained him and took him to the police station where he was booked under IPC Section 429 (killing and maiming cattle) and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Documents on his person showed he is a resident of Papaiah Layout in Kasturinagar. Police informed his family, who arrived at the station, and told the police he wasn't keeping well. Police later released him on bail.