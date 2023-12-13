Owners must cover cost of removing dangerous trees, BBMP files SOP in court

Bengaluru: In case, any branch, fruit or the entire tree is likely to fall and pose an imminent threat to life and property, the cost of removal shall be recoverable from the owner of the tree, the BBMP has submitted before the high court. The recovery of this cost is in the manner provided under Section 470 of Municipal Corporations, Karnataka Act, the BBMP informed the court while submitting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), adopted for dealing with dangerous trees/branches in the city.
The petition was moved by one Dr VL Nandish, a resident of Jayanagar. He had approached the high court seeking direction for the removal of a 40-year-old tree which is on his neighbour’s property and had started leaning over his property. He moved the high court after both his neighbour and the BBMP failed to take action.
The civil agency counsel submitted that no permission is required under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976 and the same would not apply to dangerous trees. Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked the BBMP whether any procedure was adopted by the corporation.
The BBMP sought time, formulated SOP guidelines and submitted them before the court.
As per the SOP, the application seeking permission for removal of the dangerous tree/branches, causing a threat to the lives of persons and properties, should consist of documents pertaining to the purpose for removal of tree, location with GPS coordinates, tree details, and photographs.
Subsequently, the Field Forest Officer will visit the site and draw the spot mahazar by visually assessing the tree.
In view of the SOP, Justice Govindaraj disposed of the petition, without expressing any opinion on the validity or otherwise of the above SOP.