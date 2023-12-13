Owners must cover cost of removing dangerous trees, BBMP files SOP in court

Bengaluru: In case, any branch, fruit or the entire tree is likely to fall and pose an imminent threat to life and property, the cost of removal shall be recoverable from the owner of the tree, the BBMP has submitted before the high court. The recovery of this cost is in the manner provided under Section 470 of Municipal Corporations, Karnataka Act, the BBMP informed the court while submitting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), adopted for dealing with dangerous trees/branches in the city.