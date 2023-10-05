Home
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka in ICU, but stable: Doctors

Due to her age, which, according to her, is 112, doctors can not administer the full range of medication usually prescribed for someone with her history of asthma, her treating pulmonologist at Apollo added.
Saalumarada Thimmakka, environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee, was hospitalised on Tuesday after she complained of tiredness and breathlessness

She is being monitored round-the-clock by doctors at the intensive care unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar.

"Her condition is stable. She has a known history of asthma, but there is nothing to be concerned about, as of now. We will continue to monitor her condition for another 2-3 days," said her treating pulmonologist at Apollo.

Due to her age, which, according to her, is 112, doctors can not administer the full range of medication usually prescribed for someone with her history of the ailment, he added.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, one of the pulmonologists who Thimmakka has been consulting for over 8 years now, said that her severe asthma, combined with age-related issues, is a concern.

"Activity is a problem for her because of her age and fragility. She has a reduced lung capacity and has difficulty breathing due to being severely asthmatic, so it is always concerning when she is hospitalised," he said.

(Published 05 October 2023, 06:41 IST)
