Padma Shri awardees honoured in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: A gathering to celebrate Karnataka’s 2024 Padma Shri recipients was hosted by the Samanjasa Group at Chitrakala Parishath on Saturday.
The esteemed awardees — Dr CR Chandrashehar, Sathyanaryana Belleri, Dr Prema Dhanaraj, KS Rajanna, and Dr MK Sridhar — were honoured during the event. However, awardees MK Sridhar and Anupama Hoskere were unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances.
The event was graced by Justice B Veerappa, Nadoja Dr Hampa Nagarajaiah, and retired Indian Army Deputy Chief Lieutenant General Ramesh Halagali.
Justice Veerappa highlighted corruption as the biggest problem of the day, while Lt Halagali stressed on the need for unity.
The awardees shared their inspiring life journeys, with Rajanna recalling his challenges as a physically challenged individual on the path to becoming an industrialist and social worker.
Speaking with DH, Prof KE Radhakrishna, Chairman of the Samanjasa Group, said achievers must be awarded without political consideration. “Around 300 eminent citizens of the city participated in the event as a mark of respect for the achievers,” he said.
An organiser expressed disappointment that the government had not honoured the recipients. “Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced awards of Rs 25 lakh for all Padma Shri awardees within three days of the announcements. Karnataka should also be proactive to recognise genuine achievers.”