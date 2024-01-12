Painter from UP arrested in Bengaluru for murdering friend's wife

Bengaluru: A painter from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Electronics City police on Wednesday for allegedly strangling his friend's wife to death at her residence in southeastern Bengaluru last week.
Around 11.30 on January 4, the suspect, Rajneesh Kumar, 28, went to his friend’s house in Sai Shakthi Layout when he wasn't there. When Neelam (30) went to the kitchen to bring him food, he followed her and strangled her with a towel he had brought with him, and fled the spot.
Neelam's husband found the body when he returned home. A case was filed at the Electronics City police station.
Acting on the complaint, police launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested Kumar based on specific leads. Kumar is currently in judicial custody.
Police said Kumar thought there was cash in his friend’s house and killed Neelam with an intention to rob them. But all he got was Rs 8,000 and Neelam’s earrings.
An investigating officer said that Neelam’s husband runs a paint shop in Electronics City, where Kumar was a frequent visitor. Kumar used to help at the shop when there was a rush of customers. Over time, they became friends and Kumar used to frequent the couple's home.
"Whenever Kumar visited the shop, he noticed Neelam’s husband dealing with large amounts of cash. He assumed all the cash was at their house and decided to rob them," the officer said.
Kumar was staying in Doddanagamangala in the southern outskirts of the city.