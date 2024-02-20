Painter gets 10-year jail term for raping minor; Karnataka HC overturns acquittal by trial court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a painter convicted of abducting and raping a minor girl, aged about 14 years and 4 months, in October 2013.
Initially acquitted by the trial court due to doubts regarding the prosecution's narrative, the accused faced a different outcome upon appeal.
A division bench headed by Justice HB Prabhakara Sastry and Justice Umesh M Adiga imposed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment term with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, along with a five-year rigorous imprisonment term and a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence under IPC Section 366. The accused has been given 45 days to surrender before the jurisdictional court, with Rs 50,000 of the fine to be paid to the victim.
Meanwhile, the bench upheld the acquittal of the other six accused in the case.
The prosecution submitted that the accused painter coerced the girl onto his motorcycle on October 13, 2013, threatening to consume poison if she refused. He took her to various villages in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks and stayed at different houses. He allegedly raped her over a period of 10 days.
Following a complaint from the girl’s parents, the VV Puram police registered a case against the accused under IPC and the Pocso Act. However, on October 4, 2016, the special court acquitted him and the other six accused.
The division bench criticised the trial court for disregarding credible evidence and cited a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Phool Singh, asserting that convictions based solely on the testimony of the victim, with or without corroboration, are admissible in rape cases.
The bench said the sessions judge’s findings defeat the main purpose of the Pocso Act.
“In this case also, the victim in her evidence has elaborated the acts committed by accused no 1 and in her cross-examination, nothing was brought out to disbelieve or discard her evidence. Accused no 1 had committed repeated sexual assaults on the victim girl, who was aged about 14 years at the time of the incident. Accused no 1 failed to establish that the victim and her parents had any enmity against the accused to file a false case,” the bench said.