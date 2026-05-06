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Palliative care now available in Bengaluru's KC General Hospital

The unit is designed to help patients in advanced stages of life-threatening or severe illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHospitalPalliative care

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