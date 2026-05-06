<p>Bengaluru: A new five-bed palliative care facility has been established at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to support patients beyond treatment and those suffering from severe pain and psychological distress.</p>.<p>The facility has been set up in collaboration with the Saranam India Foundation, an organisation specialising in palliative care and partnering with health systems in Karnataka to improve access to palliative and end-of-life care.</p>.Bengaluru: Victoria panel rules out doctor negligence in patient’s death.<p>The unit is designed to help patients in advanced stages of life-threatening or severe illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure. It will also help them manage intense pain, breathing difficulties, neurological conditions and mental health distress.</p>.<p>The unit will offer services provided by a team of specialists, including an outpatient department, a day-care unit for pain management and individual counselling, a fully equipped inpatient facility, and a mobile unit.</p>.<p>The mobile unit will provide home-based care within a 5 km to 8 km radius of the hospital and training for caregivers.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said there were plans to expand the facility to other hospitals in the city and urged the public to make use of the service. “We have a well-functioning unit at CV Raman General Hospital. We will next establish one at Jayanagar General Hospital and also across the state,” Rao told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Palliative care services for patients at the state-run cancer institute Kidwai are also functional.</p>