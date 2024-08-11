Panathur underbridge is a 'crossing' to bear

He is not alone in this. Another resident Ashish Thomas, who has been living in an apartment on Silver Woods Main Road for nearly two years now, claimed to have seen the ugliest of situations. “This one time, I took two and half hours to my office that’s about two kilometres away. I could have ran to and from my office ten times in that period! But walking is not an option either. I am moving out of this place next month because of this issue,” he said.