Panel advocates bus lanes to improve commute time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, DHNS: Dedicated bus priority lanes need to be considered wherever possible to increase the productivity of buses and reduce commute time, said KR Vishwanath, Chief Traffic Manager of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on Friday.
He was speaking at a panel discussion during iNFHRA’s 8th edition of the Workplace Excellence Conference and Awards in the city. The discussion, organised in collaboration with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), featured representatives from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), and the BMTC.
Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow at WRI India, stated that the panel aimed to showcase the collaborative efforts among agencies to make public transport more feasible for all.
Gaps in BBMP
BS Prahalad, Chief Engineer at the BBMP, acknowledged the gaps in the civic body and admitted there was more that it could do in the peripheral parts of the city.
RK Singh, Director (Projects and Planning), Sub-Urban Rail Project, K-RIDE, explained the progress of the project and emphasised the need for better connectivity to towns outside Bengaluru.
BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer at BMRCL, said that the highly anticipated Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line should open this month, while the ORR line should open by 2026.
Manas Das, President of ORRCA, said, “We have to step up and use public transport. Multimodal transport is the way to go in the city to resolve our traffic issues.”