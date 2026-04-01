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Bengaluru: Panel inspects Lalbagh over tunnel road concerns

The panel carried out a detailed geological and geotechnical appraisal of the geoheritage site, where a six-lane tunnel road is proposed to pass.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruLalbaghGSI

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