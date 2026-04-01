<p>Bengaluru: A five-member expert committee constituted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) visited Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Tuesday to assess a proposed tunnel road.</p>.<p>The panel carried out a detailed geological and geotechnical appraisal of the geoheritage site, where a six-lane tunnel road is proposed to pass.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the committee looked for boreholes in the Lalbagh premises that private consultants had dug to study geological conditions while preparing the DPR.</p>.<p>During the inspection, the committee examined the detailed project report of the underground road project connecting Central Silk Board and Hebbal.</p>.<p>The road is set to pass beneath Lalbagh. As per the DPR, the government requires about six acres of land on a temporary basis and about one acre permanently.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>The panel is led by senior GSI official KV Maruthi and includes experts from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad with specialisations in engineering geology and related fields.</p>.<p>It is tasked with conducting field inspections and assessing the potential impact of tunnelling on the Peninsular Gneissic Complex, a notified geoheritage formation within Lalbagh.</p>.<p>The committee is expected to submit its report within three weeks to the Additional Director General and Head of Department (Southern Region).</p>.<p>The panel was formed after concerns were raised by Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya, who had written to the GSI in October 2025 seeking a scientific assessment of the project.</p>.<p>Citizen groups are expected to meet the committee members on Wednesday with a representation carrying reports prepared by other government agencies that had raised concerns about the project on technical and environmental grounds, including lack of borehole data.</p>