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Panel set up to fix C&D waste fee in Bengaluru excludes users

The move comes even as BSWML has already engaged a private agency to provide the service.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newswastefee

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