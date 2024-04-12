Parakala Prabhakar's book translated into Kannada launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, DHNS: Renowned economist and social commentator Parakala Prabhakar’s collection of articles “The Crooked Timber of New India” is now available in Kannada titled, “Henavaguttiruva Ganarajya”. The Kannada translation by R K Hudugi, also known by his pen name Rahu, was released by Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Thursday at Gandhi Bhavan.

The book is a timely reminder of how the major events after 2014 — the year which Narendra Modi sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country — have transformed India into a broken democracy, explained Prof Rajappa Dalavayi.

Speaking about the contents of the book, he noted that, Prabhakar pointedly breaks down the economic downfall in the last decade, against the backdrop of India’s rich history in people’s movements, particularly referring to the farmers’ agitation in Delhi opposing the “draconian” amendments made to the farm laws.