Parcel express train to Delhi

Bengaluru: The railways has introduced a new weekly Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Express (JPP-RCS) train between Yeshwantpur and Tughlakabad Inland Container Depot (Delhi).
The first service will start from Tughlakabad ICOD at 11.15 pm on February 27 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.30 pm on February 29. In the return direction, the service will start from Yeshwantpur at 12.10 am on March 3 and reach Tughlakabad ICOD at 12.10 am on March 5. The travel time in both directions will be about 48 hours.
The train consists of 20 LHB high-capacity parcel vans, each of 20 tonnes. Customers can load their parcels at Tughalabad ICOD every Tuesday and at Yeshwantpur every Saturday.
To use the facility, cargo aggregators should register online (https://www.fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/index.jsp).
For details, call 9731666950, 9731666955 or 9731666971.
The following trains will be partially cancelled due to ongoing doubling works in the Tirunelveli-Melappalaiyam section in the Southern Railway:
Train number 17235 SMVT Bengaluru-Nagercoil Daily Express, commencing the journey between February 22 and 27, will terminate at Dindigul instead of Nagercoil.
Train number 17236 Nagercoil-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey between February 23 and 28, will originate from Dindigul instead of Nagercoil.
Train number 11021 Dadar-Tirunelveli Tri-weekly Express, commencing the journey on February 24, will terminate at Virudunagar instead of Tirunelveli.
Train number 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar Tri-weekly Express, commencing the journey on February 26, will originate from Virudunagar instead of Tirunelveli.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:28 IST)