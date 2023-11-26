JOIN US
Parents express gratitude to all those who were part of Captain Pranjal's last rites

Last Updated 26 November 2023, 11:01 IST

Bengaluru: The parents of Captain M V Pranjal, who made the supreme sacrifice during a gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir, have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who was part of his last rites.

The 29-year-old Pranjal, an engineering graduate from the prestigious National Defence Academy, was killed during a gun battle with terrorists on Wednesday. His last rites were performed with full honours on Saturday.

"Our dear boy Pranju was laid to rest as brave soldier Captain M V Pranjal. The love, honour and respect he received was immense and heartwarming to witness. We are humbled by today's experience," they said in a statement on Sunday.

"Heartfelt gratitude to every single person who was a part of Pranjal's final march towards Veergati," they added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among those who paid their homage to the braveheart.

(Published 26 November 2023, 11:01 IST)
