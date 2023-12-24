Park that BBMP tended for 10 yrs is pvt land: Revenue survey

Bengaluru: A park measuring 1.37 acres in Uttarahalli, which was maintained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and twice renovated in the last 10 years, has turned out to be private property.
Following complaints and counter-complaints over the ownership of the land, which adjoins Happy Valley Layout, the revenue department had surveyed the property only to find that the BBMP was actually the encroacher.
Survey number 77 of Uttarahalli village on which the park is situated comprises a total of 4.37 acres. According to the department's report, the private individual had parted with three acres of land for the formation of Bharath Housing Society Layout in the 1980s but there was no change of ownership records in the remaining 1.37 acres since 1944.
The joint survey was conducted by the assistant director of land records (ADLR) in October last year, almost two months after DH published an article titled 'Lake for decades becomes private property, walkers shocked'. The BBMP, which had initially staked claim over the property, remained absent during the survey.
"According to records, 1.37 acres of survey number 77 (Uttarahalli village) was not acquired. The BBMP has constructed an artificial pond in the 1.14 acre land and a park in the remaining 0.23 guntas of land without taking possession of the property," the survey report, which has been shared with the BBMP, states. The surveyors reportedly sought documents from the BBMP to prove its ownership but there was no response.
Shubhangi K Baldota, who owns the land, said there was no confusion over the ownership of the property. "Of the 4.37 acres, the Bharath Housing Society had acquired only three acres from us and we have been the owners of the remaining 1.37 acres," he said. "We had relinquished about four acres of land to the BDA in the same area (after forming a layout) but this piece of land remains vacant even today," he added.
The family of Baldota, which owns several acres of land in and around Uttarahalli, also dismissed the rumours that the BBMP spent several crores to develop the park, which is now a private property. "The civic body created a water retention pond, installed grills and created pavements for walkers but all of this may have only cost a few lakhs. For our part, we have handed over these materials to the BBMP," he said.
Ajith Kumar, joint commissioner of BBMP's Bommanahalli zone, said the civic body would take back the complaint filed in the land grabbing court as the survey report has favoured private individuals. "We will check how much money has been spent on the park so far and the engineers responsible for it," he said.