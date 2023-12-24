Park that BBMP tended for 10 yrs is pvt land: Revenue survey

Shubhangi K Baldota, who owns the land, said there was no confusion over the ownership of the property. "Of the 4.37 acres, the Bharath Housing Society had acquired only three acres from us and we have been the owners of the remaining 1.37 acres," he said. "We had relinquished about four acres of land to the BDA in the same area (after forming a layout) but this piece of land remains vacant even today," he added.