'Parking Policy' with short and long-term plans needed for Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

"There are such things in other countries. Imposing fines on those who park at no parking areas, defining parking areas, such rules have to be made and implemented strictly," he said.

"So far we have just been fining or taking away vehicles." Noting that fine collection for parking vehicles in no-parking areas have increased, Parameshwara said, in Bengaluru in 2022 more than 12 lakh cases have been registered and over Rs 20 crore fine was collected.

In 2023 more than 11 lakh cases were registered and over Rs 37 crore was collected, and in 2024 so far 5,21,326 cases have been registered and over Rs 5 crore fine has been collected.