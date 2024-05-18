Parking restrictions for IPL match today

Bengaluru: Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted parking around the venue.
From 3 pm to 11 pm, parking is prohibited on Queens Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Kings Road and Nrupathunga Road.
Parking is instead allowed at the St Joseph's Indian High School Ground, UB City parking lot, the first floor of the Shivajinagar BMTC TTMC, old KGID Building, and Kings Road inside Cubbon Park.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:53 IST