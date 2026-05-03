<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman employed at a private firm has alleged that she was assaulted and verbally abused by two men following a dispute over parking in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vasanthnagar">Vasanthnagar</a>, and that police initially refused to register her complaint.</p>.<p>The complainant, Amreen, said the incident occurred at around 3 pm on April 29 in front of her residence. She alleged that her neighbour, Wasim, a scrap dealer, had parked his two-wheeler near the house. She had been objecting to the parking as her one-year-old child frequently played outside and she feared the vehicle could fall on the child.</p>.4-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune: Ensure accused gets death penalty, Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde tells cops.<p>On the day of the incident, when she again asked Wasim to remove the bike, he allegedly became enraged, slapped her and pushed her onto a nearby shoe stand. His brother, Nisar, also allegedly joined him in abusing her with derogatory remarks.</p>.<p>The complainant further alleged that when she initially approached High Grounds police, they refused to register her complaint. The FIR was registered later after she approached a political party worker in the city.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, police have now booked the accused and are verifying CCTV footage before taking further action.</p>