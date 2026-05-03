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Parking row turns violent in Bengaluru: Woman alleges assault, delay in FIR

The complainant further alleged that when she initially approached High Grounds police, they refused to register her complaint.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeabuse

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