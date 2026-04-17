Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru parks need all day access, citizens write to Jayanagar MLA

The foundation, in its representation, noted that when parks remain closed during peak afternoon hours, people continue to seek shade and rest around these spaces, often under inadequate cover.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 01:50 IST
BengaluruJayanagarParks

Follow us on :

Follow Us