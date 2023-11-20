Bengaluru: Passenger arrested for misbehaving with crew

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested for behaving unruly on board a flight to Bengaluru from Jaipur. He was later released on bail, police said.
Randheer Singh arrived in Bengaluru on Friday by IndiGo flight 6E556 and was seated on 27D.
Mid-air, at around 7.50 pm, Singh allegedly held a woman flight crew member’s hand. When she took her hand back, he held it again. He repeated it one more time. He was warned by the crew members to behave appropriately but ignoring the warning, he next attempted to open a liquor bottle.
The crew members informed their lead about the passenger. But by the time the lead came to Singh’s seat, he was already drinking alcohol. The passengers seated next to Singh on seats 27E and 27F complained that he was hurling abuses while drinking.
On Saturday, the crew filed a complaint at the International Airport police station. Singh has been booked under IPC Section 354A (punishment for sexual harassment).