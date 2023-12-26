Passenger dies as Rajahamsa bus knocks him down

Bengaluru: A middle-aged bus passenger and an autorickshaw driver were killed in two separate accidents in the wee hours of Monday morning, police said.
Around 3.30 am near the KSRTC Terminal 1 at Majestic, a Rajahamsa bus driver hit a pedestrian while taking a turn to pull into the station. The unidentified man, whom the Upparpet police say was aged between 45 and 50, suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot.
Based on the bags the pedestrian had with him, police ascertained that he might have been a passenger.
Police have detained the bus driver.
Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver crashed into the median near the Army Service Corps (ASC) centre in Domlur around the same time, said Halasuru traffic police. The impact of the crash was such that the driver was thrown out of his seat and onto the road, and he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.
Police identified the victim as Chandraprakash, 51, a resident of Gollarahatti.