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Passenger held at Bengaluru Airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 39.37 lakh

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on March 14, they said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:43 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportCrimeDrugsganja

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