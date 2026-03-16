<p>Bengaluru: A passenger was arrested with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 39.37 lakh at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> upon his arrival from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangkok">Bangkok</a>, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on March 14, they said.</p>.West Asia conflict | 21 flights cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport.<p>"Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.125 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 39.37 lakh, concealed inside a photo frame in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.</p>