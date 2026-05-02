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Patients from West Asia resume travel to Bengaluru for treatment

The hospitals in the city have the highest number of patients arriving from Oman, followed by Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:05 IST
Bengaluru newsWest Asia

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