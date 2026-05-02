<p>Bengaluru: The inflow of patients from across the world seeking healthcare treatment, especially from the war-affected areas, have slowly started coming in for procedures.</p>.<p>Several hospitals regularly receive referrals from Gulf countries for orthopaedic trauma, polytrauma management, amputations, and reconstructive or burn surgeries, cancer treatment and gynecology-related treatments. The hospitals in the city have the highest number of patients arriving from Oman, followed by Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, Gautham C B, Facility Director at a private hospital in Bannerghatta Road, said, “The ongoing conflict in West Asia has, in fact, led to a short-term decline in international patient inflow. Disruptions in air connectivity, visa processing, and insurance approvals, coupled with general travel hesitancy during periods of instability, will mean that patients tend to defer overseas treatment unless it is absolutely<br /> critical.”</p>.Bengaluru: Bowring hospital wall collapse throws vendors out of business .<p class="bodytext">Based on patterns observed after previous conflicts such as the Sudan civil war, we anticipate a subsequent increase in demand once the situation stabilises, he further said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Deepshika Raj, in-charge of International Medicine at a private hospital on Cunningham Road, said, “We have started seeing a gradual movement of patients from some of the war-affected regions for treatment, though the numbers are still much lower compared to normal times.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some of the hospitals continue to offer online consultations for patients that can be managed with just medicines.</p>