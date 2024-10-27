Home
Patrolmen avert suicide on Bengaluru railway track

According to the police, Latha, a resident of Addiganahalli dialled 112 – the police control room – at 10:28 pm and informed them that her brother Gopal was attempting to commit suicide.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 22:09 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 22:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru Police

