Patrolmen avert suicide on Bengaluru railway track

<p>Bengaluru:In a swift action, the patrolmen from the Rajanukunte police station in Bengaluru rural district saved a man in his thirties who was about to die by suicide. The incident occurred on the night of October 24.</p>.<p>According to the police, Latha, a resident of Addiganahalli dialled 112 – the police control room – at 10:28 pm and informed them that her brother Gopal was attempting to commit suicide.</p>.<p>As per Latha, Gopal on the phone told her that he was having problems and cut the phone call without revealing much. Moments after Latha called 112, the despatchers sprung into action.</p>.Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in toilet of UP's Bareilly jail.<p>A patrolling vehicle led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagesh and police constable Sanjeev was dispatched even as it was raining. Police analysed Gopal’s location based on the phone number which was pinged at a railway track near Aradeshanahalli.</p>.<p>When Nagesh and Sanjeev reached the spot at 10:40 pm, they saw Gopal lying on the railway track. When Gopal saw the two policemen, he began to run away. However, he was shortly rescued.</p>.<p>“If the police were a few minutes late, the person would’ve died as a train shortly passed on the tracks after the rescue,” a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Police then took Gopal back to the station where he was fed and reconciled with his family. During questioning, the police found that Gopal took the decision after quarrel with his wife.</p>.<p>The department took note of the policemen’s timely response and rewarded them.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba urged the public to contact the emergency response during need and not to hesitate. “Swift action by the police saved a precious life,” Baba told <em>DH.</em></p>