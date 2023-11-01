Pavement bollards stump pedestrians

“For whom is a city designed? Who gets to use its infrastructure? One of my friends, who had the arduous task of helping me navigate through these pillars last weekend, dubbed them “Pillars of Oppression”, and I do think they are. It is, of course, not that urban planners met together and decided to exclude people with disabilities from using the pavement. However, if a group is so consistently and systematically excluded from city planning that their exclusion is viewed as customary and unsurprising, then it is high time to reconsider our priorities,” Othena, who is pursuing a doctoral degree, told DH. BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said some footpaths are not designed well but pointed out that bollards are needed to prevent motorists from using the pavements.