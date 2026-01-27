<p>Bengaluru, known as the "Silicon City of India, has a broad networking culture with growing entrepreneurs, small business owners and executives of multinational companies meeting at restaurants regularly. </p><p>An eatery in the city, frustrated with long queues over such meetings, put out a notice that read: ""No meetings allowed. Meetings lasting more than 1 hour will be charged at 1000 per hour." </p><p>The unusual sign has now gone viral on social media. </p><p>It is ironic that eateries are the ones that profit from corporate and business meetings, yet the eatery prioritised lesser waiting hours for other customers, especially during peak hours, </p>.<p>The post, captioned, " Saw this notice posted at an eatery in Bengaluru", garnered over 30,000 views and drew a wide range of reactions from netizens. </p><p>One user wrote, "Have seen this in so many eateries and cafes - people will sit, chat for hours and not buy any drinks or food. Feel sorry for cafe owners."</p><p>The second user wrote, "Some places it's startup founder, in Some places it's real estate Anna's who block tables."</p><p>The third user commented on the strategy behind different eateries saying, "You will never see such notices on pubs and bars. There is a lesson here :)"</p><p>Another user embedded similar unusual notice pinned on an eatery, quipped "Bangalore eateries have some of the quirkiest rules and regulations."</p>